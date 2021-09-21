CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haitian journey to Texas border starts in South America

By JULIE WATSON, JUAN A. LOZANO, ELLIOT SPAGAT - Associated Press
 10 days ago

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The route for Haitian migrants camped under a bridge in a small Texas border town goes through South America. Many flew to Brazil or Chile and, after jobs dried up, made an arduous journey to the U.S. border to wait in Mexican cities for the right time to enter the United States and claim asylum. Thousands camped in Del Rio, Texas, face a choice: Return to Mexico or risk the possibility of getting expelled to Haiti by the Biden administration on flights that are ramping up to seven a day.

