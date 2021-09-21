CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Donald H. Mackaman 91

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald H. Mackaman 91, of Marshalltown, IA passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Suites of Ankeny in Ankeny, IA. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Further arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes of Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

