When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked what he knew about the young Detroit Lions cornerbacks, Rodgers offered a simple quip. With a starting duo of Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu, Rodgers is right about the names. And he also hasn’t seen much of either player. Oruwairye is in his third NFL season but is the greybeard of the cornerback group. Melifonwu is taking over for injured Jeff Okudah in just his second NFL game. A.J. Parker is the starting slot CB, and he’s an undrafted rookie. The backups are rookie Jerry Jacobs, newcomer Corey Ballentine and Bobby Price, a converted safety in his second season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO