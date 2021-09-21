CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Older and Wise

By Cathy Turner
courierjournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf late, I have been considering new and different things in my old age. How should I set up my retirement account? Should I wait on claiming Social Security? Will I ever consider working again? Should I really be playing pickleball? Is four days a week reasonable for going to the gym? How many times a week can I meet friends for lunch? How close together can I make speaking engagements? Nothing hard - just retirement questions about how I will spend my days and our money.

www.courierjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Jesus encourages us to wisely choose our paths

When we study the sermon that Jesus delivered on the mount, we are immediately impressed with his teaching on the characteristics and personality traits of those who will enter his kingdom. This point seems especially obvious in the section we call the Beatitudes. Those who are poor in spirit, who...
RELIGION
harlanenterprise.net

PLAIN THOUGHTS: Growing older

No one teaches us how to grow older. I’d like for someone to define for me when growing old begins? From the day we are born? After 21? 50? 60? 75?. Nobody ever says, “You’ve entered one of the toughest times of your life. Hold on and do your best each day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bill Abbate

Three Steps for the Wise

If there were three steps you could take to achieve practically anything you desire in life, would you take them? What if I told you when you follow these steps in succession, they will rarely, if ever fail you? If your interest is piqued, all that is required is to learn and execute the steps in the following ancient Persian proverb:
vinylmeplease.com

Anna Wise Finds Balance In All

In the geodome at The Outlier Inn in upstate New York, softly lit with oranges and reds, Anna Wise’s band — Joy Morales, Juuwah and Jon Bap — starts the live-streamed performance without her. Our first view of Wise is dominated by her large, bell-sleeved silken top as she walks toward the dome, in measured time to the band’s introduction.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
courierjournal.net

Simple Wills for Veterans

MUSCLE SHOALS – Local attorney, Mary Baschab-Haslacker, is preparing simple wills for veterans residing in Colbert County free of charge. “Each of us needs to do all we can to serve the men and women who have served our nation. We need to honor them and restore their hope in the country for which they fought and sacrificed,” Baschab-Haslacker said. “I owe my liberty, my law career, and my business to those who answered our country’s call and stood against the enemies of peace and freedom. It is my duty to use these blessings to give back.”
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
districtchronicles.com

Despite her huge success,Barbara Walters regrets about not having more children and worried about the relationship with her adopted daughter

The former news anchor, TV host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She’s been honored with numerous awards during her impressive career, from a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Emmy Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Retirement
funcheap.com

Coming Home to Yourself the Wise Woman Way

This free live online workshop is offered by Corinna Wood, founder of Southeast Wise Women and Red Moon Herbs. You’ll learn the little known truths of how to get yourself unstuck so you can finally love and accept yourself for who you are. See real life examples of healing yourself from the inside out that you too can do––and where to get started, from an earth-based, woman-centered perspective.
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Colorful, water-wise and low maintenance

Founding Father and preeminent gardener Thomas Jefferson wrote in his later years: "I am still devoted to my garden, but 'tho an old man, I am still a young gardener." Thomas Jefferson would certainly be learning along with us about how to garden in these challenging times of drought times. We are all called to become stewards of our landscape as these particular weather conditions affect us all…. plus every tree and blade of grass. Like Thomas Jefferson, we are also reminded that we gardeners, old and new alike, are still learningers…still "young gardeners."
GARDENING
Galena Gazette

An archetypal wise woman, life-giver, protector

A few days after the autumnal equinox, Tamara Ambroz was my mystical guide through her enchanted gardens. Feeling like a child, I spent a magical few hours wandering through her world of wonders. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Philippines
courierjournal.net

Quilt History is Cotton Culture

TUSCUMBIA – Dozens of beautiful quilts and the history of how they were made, will be on display this fall at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art. The exhibition From These Threads: Cotton Culture will be on view from October 1-November 12. The museum is also inviting community members to share photos of their own family quilts.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
courierjournal.net

No Outcry for Women

Are we to believe that American women are the only ones abused, downtrodden, and male-dominated as the feminists claim?. One wonders why there is no outcry for the women in Afghanistan and elsewhere. If I don’t have the facts accurate, please let me know. If I do, as once said...
SOCIETY
Taos News

Wise Fools

Who doesn't enjoy the image of a witty jester arousing the subterranean senses of humor tightly guarded within a generally unsympathetic patriarch? As opposed to the lifeless subservient henchmen at his disposal; safe from harm for the most part except for the occasional exhibitions of sadism on a whim. At least when a jester gets punished it's for having the gumption to risk their neck on the effectiveness of a joke. And yet people manage to dedicate several hours of air time about the dangers of "cancel culture." Then there's the vicious searing version of a fool as in King Lear. With the nerve to ask a king: "Dost thou know the difference, my boy, between a bitter fool and a sweet fool?" Or to incisively ask: "May not an ass know when the cart draws the horse?"
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy