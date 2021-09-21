CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delays Caused By The Government

By Thomas McCutcheon
courierjournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that in certain situations Medicare, which is the federal government, can take a person’s home if Medicare provides long term care for a person who owns the house. Any home transferred by a Medicare recipient within 5 years of long term care is subject to a claim by Medicare.

www.courierjournal.net

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

IRS delays causing major headaches for taxpayers

» THE IRS SAYS IT IS HAVING TO CORRECT SIGNIFICANTLY MORE ERRORS. It may take an act of Congress---or at least contacting your U.S. Senator or Representative—to break through on IRS tax return delays that are frustrating millions of taxpayers. There can be delays even with what should be a simple process, such as the IRS ID verify program to prevent identity theft that has had website problems and major difficulties with people reaching the 1-800 number to verify their identity after filing tax returns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thv11.com

No, a government shutdown will not stop or delay Social Security payments

Just hours before the Oct. 1 shutdown deadline, President Biden signed a bill passed by Congress that funds the federal government through Dec. 3. Every year, Congress must pass and the president must sign a budget bill for the next fiscal year to appropriate funding for agencies and programs that rely on annual funding. When Congress and the president fail to pass and sign a new budget before the start of the next fiscal year, which begins in October, the government enters a “shutdown” in which everything without funding can no longer operate.
U.S. POLITICS
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health care workers choosing to go unvaccinated currently face an uncertain future. The Colorado Board of Health's Vaccine mandate requires health care workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday. Yet multiple health care workers tell 13 Investigates they still won't get the vaccine. According to a The post ‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
MarketRealist

Will Social Security Recipients Get a $200 Raise in 2022?

Social security benefits are usually adjusted to account for inflation. Those adjustments have mostly resulted in a raise for recipients. As a result of soaring product prices, social security payments for some recipients could rise more than $200 in 2022. If you’re a retiree or about to retire, you may want to know when you'll get that money.
INCOME TAX
julesburgadvocate.com

Government mandates cause for concern for Health Center

Sedgwick County Health Center employs approximately 125 employees varying in levels of work from housekeeping, dietary, laboratory, administration to medical providers. As of two weeks ago, 46 of those employees had not been vaccinated and this has raised cause concern for the health center, not so much because they have chosen not to be vaccinated, but because the government has mandated that there is 100% compliance by the employees or the facility loses revenue from Medicaid and Medicare programs.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, CO
Motley Fool

Millions of Americans Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022. Here's Why.

Are you eligible to receive another stimulus payment in 2022?. Lawmakers are unlikely to pass another coronavirus relief bill to provide an additional stimulus check -- despite many calls for them to do so. But that doesn't mean that every American is no longer entitled to receive a stimulus check in their bank accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Here are the changes that could be coming to your Social Security benefits

While debt ceiling talks have put Social Security payments in the news, one topic that's been put on the back burner is a deadline Congress faces to shore up the program. Social Security's trust funds for retirement and disability benefits are projected to be able to pay only 78% of promised benefits by 2034.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Monitor

‘Their tank is empty’: Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment

WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local public health departments that were already struggling with too few workers and too little money have been pushed to the brink — and for some, beyond the brink.  “My staff is burnt out, overworked and underpaid,” Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner with the Columbus Public Health […] The post ‘Their tank is empty’: Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kiplinger

Penalty for the Unvaccinated?

While this year’s open-enrollment period won’t have a “yes or no” box to verify your vaccination status (like the “Are you a smoker?” question that’s typically asked), it could become a reality for the 2023 open-enrollment season. And some employers are already penalizing unvaccinated employees. In late August, Delta, one of the largest global airlines, announced that it will require unvaccinated employees to pay a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees that the surcharge was designed to address “the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL moms have gotten expanded Medicaid coverage following childbirth, but not many people knew it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A major initiative pushed by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls to expand Medicaid coverage for women and babies has been happening for more than a year — a surprise to lawmakers who were getting antsy about the launch of the new program for postpartum moms. Sprowls pushed to expand Medicaid coverage for mothers and babies, […] The post FL moms have gotten expanded Medicaid coverage following childbirth, but not many people knew it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers have averted a partial government shutdown before the U.S. was set to run out of money Friday. Government shutdowns have far-reaching consequences beyond Washington and can affect a large swath of Americans, from new home buyers and Social Security recipients to air travelers and National Parks visitors.
CONGRESS & COURTS

