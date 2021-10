Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he cannot believe how good N’Golo Kante is after the Frenchman inspired Chelsea to a statement 3-0 win at Tottenham. After being unhappy with what he saw in the first half in north London, Tuchel sent on Kante at half-time and it paid immediate dividends as Chelsea scored two goals in the opening 12 minutes of the second half.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO