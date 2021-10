New World Development (NWD) has launched a non-profit social housing enterprise that will come up with innovative policies to solve Hong Kong's deep-rooted housing issues. The enterprise, New World Build for Good, will conduct research in multiple directions and lead future pilot programmes as it seeks short to medium-term solutions, as well as long-term strategies, that will allow Hongkongers to own their own flats. It will be chaired by executive vice-chairman Adrian Cheng Chi-kong.

HOMELESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO