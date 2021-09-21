Lamont endorses Simmons in Stamford mayoral race

STAMFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont Monday said he is supporting state Rep. Caroline Simmons as she seeks to become Stamford’s mayor. Lamont and Simmons, both Democrats, visited a few businesses in downtown Stamford on Monday following a roundtable discussion with large and small employers from the area. While at the cafe Lorca on Bedford Street, Lamont said he is backing Simmons in part because of her experience in government.