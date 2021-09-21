CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont endorses Simmons in Stamford mayoral race

By Brianna Gurciullo
newmilfordspectrum.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont Monday said he is supporting state Rep. Caroline Simmons as she seeks to become Stamford’s mayor. Lamont and Simmons, both Democrats, visited a few businesses in downtown Stamford on Monday following a roundtable discussion with large and small employers from the area. While at the cafe Lorca on Bedford Street, Lamont said he is backing Simmons in part because of her experience in government.

