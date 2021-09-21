CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Ferdinand names Chelsea star Rudiger as Premier League's best defender

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named his pick of Chelsea's centre-backs so far this season. The Blues have emerged as one of the best defensive teams in Europe under manager Thomas Tuchel. They are joint top of the Premier League at present, following a 3-0 win over Tottenham away...

www.tribalfootball.com

ClutchPoints

Bayern keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Amid his impressive form for Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger has crept onto the radar of Bayern Munich, according to Goal. Real Madrid and PSG are also monitoring the German international, who has yet to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge with his current deal expiring next summer. It’s believed to...
Rio Ferdinand
Thomas Tuchel
chatsports.com

Bayern Munich 'are the latest club to register an interest in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger' as German giants join Real Madrid and PSG in keeping an eye on defender's contract situation at Stamford Bridge

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the list of European heavyweight clubs interested in signing Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. The German centre back, who played a key role in Thomas Tuchel's side winning the Champions League last season, has a current deal at Stamford Bridge which expires next summer. Talks about an...
FanSided

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger making his biggest gamble yet

Some Chelsea players just take bigger risks than others. Half a manager’s job, tactically, is minimizing those risks for his players while maximizing those risks for the opposition. But some risks even a manager can’t get a hold of. Antonio Rudiger is used to gambling as he partakes in some...
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand says Antonio Rudiger has been the 'best defender in the league' under Thomas Tuchel... as Joe Cole insists Chelsea MUST tie the centre back down to a new contract

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Antonio Rudiger's importance to Chelsea and described the defender as the best centre back in the country. Rudiger lost his place in the Cheslea team under Frank Lampard but was brought back into the fold by Thomas Tuchel and played an integral part in the club's Champions League triumph last season.
