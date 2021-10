Brighton striker Neal Maupay hailed their team spirit for victory over Leicester City. The Seagulls won 2-1 at Falmer stadium on Sunday. The 25-year-old Maupay has three goals in five games and said: “I don't want to talk about the goals because you can start the season well and then you can struggle with confidence or you can get injured. As a striker it's hard to be consistent throughout the season, so I just take it game by game. I am happy with where we are as a team, but there is a lot more to come and we can improve.

