David de Gea returned from holiday to start pre-season early and revive his Manchester United career, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed, after the goalkeeper’s dramatic penalty save earned victory at West Ham on Sunday.The 30-year-old Spaniard stopped Mark Noble’s 95th minute spot kick to earn his side a 2-1 win and keep their Premier League title challenge on course.De Gea looked set to be phased out last season as Dean Henderson began featuring for Solskjaer’s men. But the Norwegian coach insists he was always behind De Gea and believed he could return to the form he has shown in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO