Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted with the form Emile Smith Rowe. Arteta is, however, to reluctant to discuss Smith Rowe's future. He said, "We will see, he is very good right now and he can still get much better. There are things in his game that he must improve and develop and he is so hungry to do that. It will depend on how the team is helping, we can help his confidence and his head, how he takes the next step and how he handles praise and how he handles negativity and pressure as well."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO