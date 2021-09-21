University Temporarily Restricts Access to Harvard Yard

Harvard security guards stop those passing through the North Gate of Harvard Yard to ask for Harvard identification in order to enter. By Truong L. Nguyen. The University is closing Harvard Yard to the public every evening through mid-October, requiring affiliates entering the Yard to show their Harvard ID to security guards between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m., during which only Johnston, Thayer, Widener, and Solomon Gates are open.