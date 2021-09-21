Quarantined Students Need More than an iPhone to the Rescue

After a year of Zoom classes and virtual exams, classes at Yale have returned to offering in-person examinations this fall. With the start of October, students around campus are gearing up for their fall midterms — for many, these are their first in-person exams in more than a year. For the entirety of the 2020-21 school year, students took tests in Zoom rooms instead of classrooms. Some professors had to modify exam formats to accommodate online testing, and others got rid of exams altogether, switching to alternatives like final projects. But in the coming weeks, students will return to traditional in-person testing.

