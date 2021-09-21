Men's Soccer Loses Another Squeaker 1-0 to Quinnipiac to Fall to 1-2-1

Even though it was outplayed for the majority of regulation, Maryland women’s soccer continued to fight until the end. In the 89th minute, Ohio State was threatening with a chance to avoid overtime. Forward Emaly Vatne received a pass entering the 18-yard box after great ball movement from the Buckeyes. Vatne crossed the ball to a wide-open Kailyn Dudukovich, who had been threatening all game. The forward got her head on Vatne’s perfect pass and directed it to the left of goalkeeper Madeline Smith and into the back of the net. With just under two minutes to play, Dudukovich put the Buckeyes in front by one.

