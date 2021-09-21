Men's Soccer Loses Another Squeaker 1-0 to Quinnipiac to Fall to 1-2-1
Senior forward Nico Garcia-Morillo surveys the field in a 2019 game. Garcia-Morillo led Harvard with four shots against Quinnipiac. By Timothy R. O'Meara. Harvard continued its string of close matches, staying within touching distance all game but ultimately falling by a score of 1-0 to Quinnipiac in Connecticut on Saturday in a game in which the Crimson controlled the majority of possession and outshot its opponents.www.thecrimson.com
