CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Women’s Volleyball Bounces Back from Loss to No. 13 Oregon, Defeats Howard and American

By Owen A. Berger
Harvard Crimson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-year outside hitter Corinne Furey (right) registered eight kills in women's volleyball's narrow victory over American University. By Owen A. Berger. Time stood still as first-year outside hitter Corrine Furey soared through the air, drawing back her hand. Flinging it forward, she spiked the ball, sending it sailing past the outstretched arms of the opposing team’s libero before hitting the floor. With this kill, Harvard (3-6, 0-0 Ivy League) erased a two set deficit to defeat American University (5-6, 0-0 Patriot League) and capped off its triple-header at the Howard Invitational in Washington, D.C. this past weekend.

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Harvard, MA
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
City
Dartmouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#American University
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy