Women’s Volleyball Bounces Back from Loss to No. 13 Oregon, Defeats Howard and American

First-year outside hitter Corinne Furey (right) registered eight kills in women's volleyball's narrow victory over American University. By Owen A. Berger. Time stood still as first-year outside hitter Corrine Furey soared through the air, drawing back her hand. Flinging it forward, she spiked the ball, sending it sailing past the outstretched arms of the opposing team’s libero before hitting the floor. With this kill, Harvard (3-6, 0-0 Ivy League) erased a two set deficit to defeat American University (5-6, 0-0 Patriot League) and capped off its triple-header at the Howard Invitational in Washington, D.C. this past weekend.