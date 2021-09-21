CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard’s English Department is Better Than ‘The Chair,’ I Promise

Harvard Crimson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Oh as Ji-Yoon and Jordan Tyson as Capri in episode 101 of "The Chair." By Courtesy of Eliza Morse/Netflix. A white male professor is “cancelled“ for inappropriate and insensitive acts that provoke outrage among students. Another male professor frequently interrupts his female co-professor, completely changing the direction of class discussion. A young Black professor struggles to get tenure. Did this all happen on Netflix’s “The Chair,” or did it happen at Harvard? The answer is, well, both.

bostonrealestatetimes.com

$100 Million Gift From Penny Pritzker Will Support New Building Harvard’s Economics Department

CAMBRIDGE, MA–Philanthropist, entrepreneur, civic leader, and former U.S. secretary of commerce Penny Pritzker ’81 has made a $100 million gift in support of the Department of Economics at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard announced today. Pritzker’s gift will help create a new home for the department and bolster its global impact by enabling faculty, graduate students, and undergraduates to pursue dynamic new approaches to teaching, research, and collaboration within the department and across the university.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Dissent: Harvard Should Never Close Its Gates

Dissenting Opinions: Occasionally, The Crimson Editorial Board is divided about the opinion we express in a staff editorial. In these cases, dissenting board members have the opportunity to express their opposition to staff opinion. The University policy that has closed the Yard to the public every night from 5 p.m....
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

The Women in the Kitchens

Shanivi Srikonda ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Quincy House. Her column “Nooks and Crannies” appears on alternate Wednesdays. The status of women at Harvard has come a long way since 1869, when University President Charles W. Eliot said in his inaugural address that “the Corporation will not receive women as students into the College proper, nor into any school whose discipline requires residence near the school.”
QUINCY, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘We Are a Complete Outlier’: HBS Moves Some Classes Online Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

The Business School shifted some classes online this week after experiencing a coronavirus outbreak among its students. By Pei Chao Zhuo. Harvard Business School moved classes for all first-year and some second-year MBA students online for a week beginning Monday, following a spike in Covid-19 cases the school attributed to off-campus social gatherings.
COLLEGES
Harvard Crimson

Unlearning Harvard’s Anti-Vulnerability Culture

David E. Lewis ’24 lives in Quincy House. His column “Unlearning Everything” appears on alternate Thursdays. When I arrived on Harvard’s campus as a first-year last fall, I felt a strong culture shock as I transitioned from my almost all-white conservative suburb to Cambridge’s predominantly white liberal environment. I was...
QUINCY, MA
Harvard Crimson

Khurana Says College Committed to Maintaining In-Person Instruction, Residential Life

Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana in his office in University Hall Wednesday morning. By Truong L. Nguyen. Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana said safely maintaining in-person instruction and dining are the College’s top priorities this semester in a Wednesday interview. Khurana said safeguarding the “health of our community”...
COLLEGES
Harvard Crimson

Online Classes are Back in Business at HBS

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. What we’ve been hoping would never happen again just did: Last Thursday, Harvard announced that the Business School would move classes online for all first-year and some second-year MBA students for a week — beginning on September 27 — due to a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the school. Today marks what is hopefully their last day of online school.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fandm.edu

Greetings from the Department Chair 2021

As we enter into the new academic year, I write to update you on the many activities of our students, faculty, and administrators. Our far-flung department members who have returned to campus are very much looking forward to being back in “residential” mode this year. I will be resuming my duties as department chair, with thanks for three years of stellar leadership from Professor Carla Willard, as well as Professor Alison Kibler’s steady guidance last year.
LANCASTER, PA
Harvard Crimson

Open Letter to the Rats of Harvard

Dear Harvard Rats (the animals, not the snitches),. I’ve been in Cambridge for more than a month now but have not seen much of you in a long time. I guess now that I’m at the Quad you don’t feel like paying me a visit, but surprises are always nice. I remember the days at Mather during my freshman year where you would run against the prison walls in sync like secret agents in the shadows. The fateful day that one of you paid me and my suitemate a visit in our common room was one of the most eventful days I had in the pandemic era at Harvard.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

More than 500 Students Violated Harvard’s Covid-19 Rules Last Year

According to a College report, 36 students were removed from on-campus housing during the 2020-21 academic year for violating Harvard's Covid-19 guidelines. By Santiago A. Saldivar. More than 500 students violated the College’s residential community compact guidelines over the 2020-21 academic year and the summer of 2021, according to an...
HARVARD, MA
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
wisc.edu

Brian Pogue selected as chair of Department of Medical Physics

An expert on innovations in medical imaging systems, Brian Pogue, PhD, will be the next chair of the Department of Medical Physics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. His anticipated start date is January 2022. Pogue has been a professor at Dartmouth College for 25...
SCIENCE
Boston Business Journal

Exclusive: Harvard's i-lab takes on 352 new ventures

Harvard Innovation Labs is bringing 352 new student teams into the fold for its fall venture program, adding more potential future companies to the illustrious incubator as it approaches 10 years in operation. Among this fall’s participants are teams developing an online dental education platform for kids, an anti-wrinkle and...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Flyby Ranks: Recruitment Methods of a Certain Semi-Secret Organization

Recruitment season has just ended and all the clubs have been hard at work looking for new members. From flooding email lists, offering free foods and drinks, to promising awesome merch (though unfortunately for all the Wall Street bankers wannabe, Patagonia is no longer an option), every single organization at Harvard is pulling out all the stops to woo new members. With that said, the hardest worker of all must be that semi-secret Sorrento square social organization that used to occasionally publish an allegedly humor magazine. For a “secret” organization, they sure are desperate for members.
ECONOMY
Harvard Crimson

Experts Predict Strong Harvard Endowment Returns Ahead of October Report

Several financial experts predicted that the Harvard endowment will post returns of at least 20 percent when it releases figures for fiscal year 2021 in October. By Amy Y. Li. Several financial experts predicted that the Harvard endowment will post returns of at least 20 percent when it releases figures for fiscal year 2021 in October, forecasting that strong markets will boost the University’s recovery from the pandemic and bring its endowment to its largest sum in history.
EDUCATION
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Doctors Call for Expanded Global Vaccine Access Outside Moderna CEO’s Home

BOSTON — A group of Harvard-affiliated doctors protested outside the home of Moderna’s CEO Wednesday, calling on the Cambridge-based biotech company to expand global access to its Covid-19 vaccine. Standing in front of a towering pile of artificial bones meant to symbolize the coronavirus’s ever-growing death toll, four Harvard Medical...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

In Home and Ivy Opener, Football Rolls Brown, 49-17

The Crimson and Bears line up for a second-down snap in front of a packed house at Harvard Stadium. The Harvard defense would pitch a shutout in the first half en route to a 49-17 victory. By Josie W. Chen, Angela Dela Cruz, and Truong L. Nguyen. Under the Friday...
HARVARD, MA

