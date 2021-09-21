Harvard’s English Department is Better Than ‘The Chair,’ I Promise

Dear Harvard Rats (the animals, not the snitches),. I’ve been in Cambridge for more than a month now but have not seen much of you in a long time. I guess now that I’m at the Quad you don’t feel like paying me a visit, but surprises are always nice. I remember the days at Mather during my freshman year where you would run against the prison walls in sync like secret agents in the shadows. The fateful day that one of you paid me and my suitemate a visit in our common room was one of the most eventful days I had in the pandemic era at Harvard.

