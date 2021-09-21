‘Shang-Chi’ is Explosive and Essential

Marvel’s newest movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (hereby referred to as Shang-Chi) serves as an amazing change of pace from Marvel’s usual productions by keeping many of the studio’s classic elements intact, while also giving the movie its own unique experience. Shang-Chi follows the movie’s titular character (Simu Liu) as the past decade of his life is challenged by the life he lived before, when he served as an assassin for his father Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). Other notable members of the cast include Awkwafina, Xu Xialing, and Sir Ben Kingsley, who returns in his role as Trevor from Iron Man 3. The movie does an incredible job at not only creating an enjoyable experience for newer viewers, but also for those who have seen many of Marvel’s previous films. A few characters from previous Marvel films, including Benedict Wong’s character of Wong from Doctor Strange, make appearances in this film. The events that occur throughout this movie directly tie into Marvel’s future with the addition of mid-credit and post-credit scenes.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO