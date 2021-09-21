CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shang-Chi’ is Explosive and Essential

Harvard Crimson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimu Liu stars as the titular superhero in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021), directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. By Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Disney. Marvel Studios is built to ensure that each of its movies is a cultural sensation. The newest installation in its ever-growing superhero franchise, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is no exception. The film follows Shang-Chi or “Shaun” (Simu Liu) who, despite extensive efforts to escape, finds himself drawn back to his father’s (Xu Wenwu, played by Hong Kong acting legend Tony Leung) criminal organization, Ten Rings. The first Marvel film with a majority Asian cast, “Shang-Chi” challenges traditional depictions of the American hero, marking an essential new chapter for the world’s most influential cinematic universe.

www.thecrimson.com

Related
epicstream.com

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Could Reportedly Jump Ship to the DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Hemsworth has been synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe much like his colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and while his future in the franchise was in doubt for quite some time, Avengers: Endgame pretty much sealed the deal with Thor and we'll get to see the God of Thunder in upcoming projects, including Thor: Love and Thunder and potentially, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
Collider

'Shang-Chi' to Hit Disney+ in November

Subscribers will be able to stream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ on Friday, November 12, which has officially been dubbed Disney+ Day. Jungle Cruise, Disney's reimagining of the classic theme park ride starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also be made available through the streamer on the same day. The move roughly aligns with the 45-day exclusive theatrical strategy that Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced for Shang-Chi earlier this year.
TV & VIDEOS
Fremont Tribune

Kavan: 'Shang-Chi' a breath of fresh air

We’ve seen Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, and so many other beloved characters in countless Marvel films, but we’ve never seen anything quite like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. We first meet a ruthless warlord named Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). Wenwu values possession and power, noted...
FREMONT, NE
cu-sentry.com

Marvel’s Shang-Chi: A Busy Spectacular Film

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the newest film from Marvel Studios and features an almost entirely Asian cast. It’s an exciting, funny, and colorful spectacle that’s quite entertaining, though it is a little confusing and predictable at times. Be warned, this review will contain some spoilers.
MOVIES
conwaydailysun.com

Review: ‘Shang-Chi’ another entertaining adventure from Marvel

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios’ first film to introduce a new character since 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” proves the Marvel Cinematic Universe still has legs post-“Avengers: Endgame” even with untested material. Over the four-day Labor Day weekend, “Shang-Chi,” the first Marvel film to star an Asian...
MOVIES
oswegonian.com

‘Shang-Chi’ marks new high for Marvel Cinematic Universe

The second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) “Phase Four,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” commences the franchise’s post-Infinity Saga run on a positive note by introducing its newest Avenger. Boasting a strong cast of characters, beautifully-choreographed fight sequences and much-needed Asian representation, the film breathes new life into the MCU, while also showing new possibilities for superhero films as a whole.
MOVIES
stardem.com

'Shang-Chi,' admittedly, is a magnificent Marvel movie

LUKE’S GRADE: A- Often, the factory line mechanics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mangles the mastery of what Hollywood’s first mega-franchise – or, if not the first ever, an evolutionary product in terms of scale, diligence, and intricacy – is doing. Sometimes, however, an MCU film is released that combines its louder, blockbuster values with a deeply human center, a magnificent, empathetic spark that reminds worn naysayers (admittedly like myself) what this unmatched series is capable of.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Confirmed The Avengers Are Still Active

A lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were wondering what the future held for the Avengers after the events of Endgame, which drew the Infinity Saga to a suitably spectacular close but robbed Earth’s Mightiest Heroes of its two most important members. Chris Evans’ Captain America was the leader of...
MOVIES
scarsdalenews.com

‘Shang-Chi’ expands Marvel’s cultural reach

Long before DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — started becoming a household term, people longed to fit in. They wanted role models who looked or sounded like them, whether they were in real life or someone’s imagination. Through the now 25 movies released since 2008 that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve gotten closer and closer to that reality, first, notably, with “Black Panther” in 2018, and most recently with the movie that’s still in theaters, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
MOVIES
wfav951.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Rules B.O. for Third Weekend

Disney & Marvel won the box office again with $21 million in receipts for Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. This is the movie’s third weekend on top. Others didn’t fare as well. Clint Eastwood‘s Cry Macho earned $4.7 million in its first weekend out, counting both theater tickets and HBO Max numbers. But another bright spot: Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, came in second at $5 million, it’s sixth weekend out.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi: Marvel Designer Reveals Different Look for Abomination's Return

When one of the trailers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings confirmed the return of The Incredible Hulk villain The Abomination it came with the surprise reveal that he'd be sporting a slightly more comic accurate look. The version of the character last seen in the 2008 movie was missing some key traits seen in the pages of Marvel comic books but now it seems like his mutations have continued and he's got his trademark pointed ears. Senior Visual Development Artist for Marvel Studios Anthony Francisco took to social media to share some concept art for the character's appearance which seems like a melding of the classic Abomination with the version from The Incredible Hulk.
MOVIES
thedickinsonian.com

Movie Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel’s newest movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (hereby referred to as Shang-Chi) serves as an amazing change of pace from Marvel’s usual productions by keeping many of the studio’s classic elements intact, while also giving the movie its own unique experience. Shang-Chi follows the movie’s titular character (Simu Liu) as the past decade of his life is challenged by the life he lived before, when he served as an assassin for his father Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). Other notable members of the cast include Awkwafina, Xu Xialing, and Sir Ben Kingsley, who returns in his role as Trevor from Iron Man 3. The movie does an incredible job at not only creating an enjoyable experience for newer viewers, but also for those who have seen many of Marvel’s previous films. A few characters from previous Marvel films, including Benedict Wong’s character of Wong from Doctor Strange, make appearances in this film. The events that occur throughout this movie directly tie into Marvel’s future with the addition of mid-credit and post-credit scenes.
MOVIES
Mashed

The Important Meaning Shrimp Crackers Have To Shang-Chi's Simu Liu

While Simu Liu, star of "Shang-Chi" and the first Asian actor to have the lead role in a Marvel superhero movie, didn't exactly achieve overnight stardom, his story does have its Cinderfella-like aspects. A look at his IMDb resume shows that while he's been working pretty steadily since 2012, most of his roles have been minor ones, with perhaps his biggest gig prior to his Marvel movie role being the role of Jung on a Canadian TV series called "Kim's Convenience."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Used Star's Real Eyes for the Great Protector Dragon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is largely built upon the Easter eggs hinting at the franchise's various properties. From the now-common to post-credit scene to mentions and nods spread throughout entire movies, enough breadcrumbs are placed along the way to keep long-time fans fed. When it comes to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, however, it seems Marvel Studios took it up a notch.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi VFX Boss Had to Make One Major Change to Dragon

In honor of this month's release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt recently got the chance to speak with Sean Walker, a VFX Supervisor from Weta Digital who did a lot of work on the movie's dragons. During their chat, we learned the Great Protector Dragon's eyes were based on Fala Chen's, who plays Shang's mom, and that one person hand-molded thousands of scales for the dragon. It was also revealed that the VFX team made one major change to the designs that were supplied by Marvel.
MOVIES
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Shang-Chi portrays defiance of cultural assimilation

Over Labor Day weekend, Marvel’s new film Shang-Chi hit the theatres and shattered previous Labor Day weekend records, earning $94 million. As of September 12th, Shang-Chi has grossed a cumulative $257.6 million worldwide. With an all-Asian cast – even featuring prominent Asian musicians in the soundtrack – this movie sets a new precedent of what diversity in Hollywood means today. With a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and as an Asian American, I knew I needed to see this film in theaters.
MOVIES
Arkansas Online

'Shang-Chi' subdues all newcomers with top spot

NEW YORK -- "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" stayed on top at the box office, collecting $35.8 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. It's the largest second-weekend gross since the start of the pandemic; it's also the third-highest second frame...
MOVIES

