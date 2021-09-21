‘Shang-Chi’ is Explosive and Essential
Simu Liu stars as the titular superhero in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021), directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. By Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Disney. Marvel Studios is built to ensure that each of its movies is a cultural sensation. The newest installation in its ever-growing superhero franchise, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is no exception. The film follows Shang-Chi or “Shaun” (Simu Liu) who, despite extensive efforts to escape, finds himself drawn back to his father’s (Xu Wenwu, played by Hong Kong acting legend Tony Leung) criminal organization, Ten Rings. The first Marvel film with a majority Asian cast, “Shang-Chi” challenges traditional depictions of the American hero, marking an essential new chapter for the world’s most influential cinematic universe.www.thecrimson.com
