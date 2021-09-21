CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inattentive Waitress

A customer wanted to ask his attractive waitress for a date, but couldn't get her attention. When he was able to catch her eye, she quickly looked away. Finally he followed her into the kitchen and blurted out his invitation. To his amazement, she readily consented. He said, "Why have...

DFW Community News

Waitress Tells Couple to Remove Masks or Leave Restaurant

A Dallas-area couple says they were recently asked by a restaurant to either take off their face masks or leave the establishment. Natalie Wester and Jose Lopez said they were meeting friends at Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar in Rowlett on the night of Sept. 10 and that after placing an order for drinks and an appetizer their waitress said they needed to remove their face masks or leave.
Ask Amy: Sisters should lay their problems to rest

Dear Amy: My mother died last year, during the worst of the pandemic. My sister asked me to come to our hometown to help clean out Mom's house, and to stay for the funeral service. This would have involved taking time off work, flying, staying in a hotel, and interacting...
Husband Turns Into Awful Person When He Drinks

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my husband drinks, he gets nasty -- and he drinks a lot. Worse still, the next day he doesn't remember what he did or said the night before. I feel like this behavior only got worse while we were home for so long due to COVID-19. I have had enough. I'm tired of him cursing at me, telling me I don't know anything, screaming and then telling me I'm crazy for saying he's screaming. It really is out of control. Plus, we have started hanging out with other people of late, and he has embarrassed me around them. It's bad enough for him to berate me privately, but now he has done it in front of witnesses. What can I do to get him to stop? When he is sober, he is kind and sometimes funny, but he has no recollection of that other side. -- Dr. Jekyll.
$50 a Second

A woman was just getting out of the shower when the doorbell rang. She threw on her towel and went to the door. Dave, a poker buddy of her husband's was there. He looked at her in her towel for a minute and whispered "I'll give you $500 right now if you take of your towel for just 10 seconds! That's $50 a second!"
Haircut Request

When a customer slid into the barber chair, the barber asked him how he wanted his hair cut. "Make it short," the customer replied, "with a bare patch above my left ear, but longer on the right side so that it covers my right ear. I also want my left sideburn above my left ear and the right sideburn below my right ear."
Amomama

Horse Can't Stop 'Kissing' Pregnant Owner's Baby Bump in a Heartwarming Video

This month a horse proved she would be a great big sister to her owner's new baby. In a heartwarming clip, the gentle animal could not stop kissing the owner's pregnant belly!. In September, Megan Vaughan shared a video of her horse, who was clearly obsessed with her growing belly. The brown beauty would not turn her head away from the bump.
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive, and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to...
Today's Word "Regardless"

Regardless \ri-GAHRD-lehs\ (adverb) - In spite of everything; unmindful; careless (adjective). "Regardless of the fact that it doesn't have enough wingspan to lift its pudgy body, the bumblebee flies." From Old French regarder, re [intensifier] + garder "to guard" which comes from "guard," borrowed from the Germanic ancestor of English...
Hard-Headed Daughter

Dear Annie: My 20-year-old daughter, "Jessica," was adopted when she was 2 by her mom and her first husband, and I adopted her when she was 15. She decided to reach out to her birth mother in a very small town with very limited opportunities last February, and then she moved across the country to be with her in April.
The Independent

13 best Christmas gifts for teenagers: Presents they’ll actually love to use

Just because they’re teenagers doesn’t mean Christmas need be any less magical. Time spent with family, eating plenty of delicious festive food and, of course, the presents will bring cheer and joy after what has been another tough year.Covid hasn’t been easy on people of any age but imagine having to navigate your teenage years during a global crisis. The pandemic has seen Gen Zers’ education disrupted, precious time with friends stripped away and their physical and mental health negatively affected.Despite the challenges, they have shown resilience and adapted, and they smashed it out of the park with record GCSE...
Annie's Mailbox: Not a Grandma Yet

Dear Annie: My parents were married 54 years and then divorced three years ago. Shortly after they divorced, my husband quit his job so we could move back home to help Dad, take him to doctor visits, cook for him, etc., and do the same for my mother when she later required surgery. My husband found work, and I was available to both of my parents any time they needed me. We have been here two years.
Baked Beans Lover

Once upon a time, there lived a man who had a terrible passion for baked beans. He loved them, but they always had an embarrassing and somewhat lively reaction on him. One day he met a girl and fell in love. When it became apparent that they would marry, he thought to himself, she'll never go through with the marriage with me carrying on like this, so he made the supreme sacrifice and gave up beans.
