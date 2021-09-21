The 24 Best Limited Ingredient Dog Foods

Many folks consider their pets to be like their own children, and they certainly act like it. We treat them to sweaters, dog cafes, pet strollers ... the list goes on and on. But if we care so much about how they look, maybe it’s time we start caring about what they eat. If you’re looking to give your furry friend the best food and treats money can buy, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the best peanut butter treats available so that you can give your pooch a taste of the good life. In order to determine which peanut butter treats were worthy of this list, we asked ourselves three questions: Are they formulated with nutritious, safe ingredients? Are they affordable enough to use on a consistent basis? Do dogs actually enjoy their flavor? A few options rose above the competition, such as SmartBones' mini chews. These aren't just delicious and packed with protein — they also help promote dental health. But when your pooch is feeling a bit more indulgent, an option like Kong's dispensable dog treat paste might hit the spot. Read on to learn about the rest of our favorite options and why they stood out to us.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO