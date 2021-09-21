CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell exits Permian with $9.5 bln Texas shale sale to ConocoPhillips

By David French
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Dutch Shell said on Monday it would sell its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash, an exit from the largest U.S. oilfield for the energy major shifting its focus to the clean energy transition. For ConocoPhillips, it is the second sizable acquisition in a year...

FOXBusiness

Feds schedule Gulf offshore oil lease sale for November

President Joe Biden's administration says it has followed a court order to schedule an offshore oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico after the Democratic president's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was blocked by a judge. The sale will be livestreamed from...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs for a 4th straight week

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by seven to 428 this week. That followed increases in each of last three weeks on the back of a post-hurricane recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to stand at 528, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 42 cents, or 0.6%, at $75.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

Oil futures turn higher on reports that China ordered energy firms to secure winter supplies at all costs

Oil futures shook off early losses Thursday to trade higher. "Oil's up on news China has ordered top energy firms to secure supplies for winter at all costs," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Some analysts and traders posting to Twitter cited a report from Bloomberg for the news. China has been suffering from a shortage of electricity, partly due to high prices for coal and natural gas, raising worries about the nation's economy. November West Texas Intermediate crude rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.27 a barrel after trading as low as $73.14.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
NBC Miami

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show an unexpected weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24, defying most expectations for a decline, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory increases of nearly 3.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 359,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 4.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply climb of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million-barrel decline for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.40 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $75.29 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
naturalgasworld.com

Shell closes $926mn Egyptian sale

The deal includes a $646mn base price and up to $280mn in contingency payments. Shell has completed the sale of its onshore fields in Egypt's Western Desert area for up to $926mn to UK producer Cairn Energy and its Egyptian partner Cheiron Petroleum, the companies announced on September 24. The...
Entrepreneur

Here's Why Shell (RDS.A) Bids Goodbye to Permian Basin

Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A ) recently announced an agreement to sell all its assets in the Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States, to competitor ConocoPhillips COP. The cash transaction is valued at $9.5 billion. This deal with ConocoPhillips unlocks a significant value for Shell after...
rigzone.com

Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit

Shell has completed the sale of upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy subsidiaries. Energy supermajor Shell has completed the sale of their upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy.
ecowatch.com

Shell's Permian Basin Sell-Off Unlikely to Reduce Climate Pollution

Royal Dutch Shell's sale of all its Permian Basin fracking assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion may reduce the company's emissions on paper, but nowhere else, experts say. Shell has come under increasing pressure to reduce its climate pollution, including a landmark ruling from a Dutch court this spring, but...
connectcre.com

Shell Sheds Remaining Permian Basin Assets

Royal Dutch Shell is selling its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash, according to Reuters. This is an exit from the largest U.S. oilfield for the energy firm which is shifting its focus to a clean energy transition. ConocoPhillips is acquiring around 225,000 net acres as...
ecowatch.com

In Sign of Climate Pressure, Royal Dutch Shell Sells Permian Basin Holdings

Royal Dutch Shell announced Monday it was selling its oil and gas production in Texas's Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The move reflects pressure on European fossil fuel companies like the Netherlands-based Shell to shift towards cleaner sources of energy in response to the climate crisis, The New York Times reported. It also comes around four months after a Dutch court ordered the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent of 2019 levels by 2030.
