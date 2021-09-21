Watson, Come Here: Ex-OCMS Member Something to Crow About
It takes a lot of guts to walk away from a successful band you co-founded, but for Willie Watson, 13 years with the Old Crow Medicine Show (OCMS) were enough. “There were some differences about our musical direction,” Watson said, somewhat diplomatically explaining his 2011 departure from the popular alternative country/Americana band that helped jumpstart the current folk revival. “It’s the classic band conflict that you always hear about and that just happens. It was time to move on.”www.montecitojournal.net
