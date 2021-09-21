CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improving Efficiency And Effectiveness In A Few Steps

Times-Union Newspaper
 10 days ago

There are a million things each day clamoring for your attention and it can feel like you’ve failed if you did not get to everything on the to-do list. How do we balance being both efficient and effective?. Of course, efficiency means achieving maximum productivity with minimum wasted effort and/or...

MySanAntonio

9 Best Practices to Improve Your Communication Skills and Become a More Effective Leader

Ineffective communication can affect productivity, company culture, individual and collective leadership and be the cause of working harder and not smarter. David Grossman reported in “The Cost of Poor Communication” that a survey of 400 companies with 100,000 employees each cited an average loss per company of $62.4 million per year because of inadequate communication to and between employees.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Andre Oentoro

How to Improve Your Business Productivity in 5 Easy Steps

These days businesses need all types of resources and documentation. You have to get all the things done to get more from your business. GST registration is a major step to take as a small business owner in India. It is a crucial step in the process of setting up an online business and if you want to do business in India.
SMALL BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Manage your team from anywhere, effectively and efficiently, with officio.work

Back over a year ago, when we were pretty much forced to work from home, we knew we had to stay productive. If we couldn’t perform our jobs and manage our team as well as we did while we were in the office, we thought (rightly or wrongly) that we might be out of work altogether. But as the pandemic wore on, we became a little less concerned about our productivity, and more aware of other things that were going on around us–chores to be done, kids to be nurtured, walks to be had. Not to say we didn’t get our tasks done, just that we may have lost some focus. Perhaps now is a good time to get back on track with this all-in-one productivity platform, so that you, your team, and your clients are working together as a cohesive unit, effectively and efficiently.
RETAIL
bizjournals

Five steps to creating an effective buyer journey

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. There are many steps between a buyer’s need for a product, their discovery of your product and the actual purchase of that product. To help potential customers get from the start to the end of a sales funnel, leaders need to offer certain support and direction.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Productivity#Exercise
Phys.org

Simple steps improve digital learning

"One thing that can get lost in digital teaching is the process of building social relationships. This network building normally takes place during coffee breaks, shared lunch and in the queue at the toilet or coffee machine," says Gunhild Marie Roald, an associate professor in NTNU's Department of Education and Lifelong Learning.
EDUCATION
phoronix.com

AMD Aims For 30x Energy Efficiency Improvement For AI Training + HPC By 2025

AMD this morning announced a goal of increasing the energy efficiency of EPYC processors running AI training and high performance workloads by 30x... Within the next four years. AMD went public today with their goal of a 30x energy efficiency improvement by 2025 for AI training and HPC workloads using...
COMPUTERS
sme.org

Where CAM & Additive Meet: Improving Medical Manufacturing Efficiency

Printing metal components in 3D is gaining in popularity. This is partly because it often reduces production time while improving part quality. Its growth is also due to the use of generative design tools that produce topology-optimized shapes, as well as its ability to create special surface textures. These advantages over conventional subtractive machining has led the medical industry to increasingly adopt additive manufacturing (AM).
HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Can ESG disclosure improve investment efficiency?

In 2019, 90% of S&P 500 firms published sustainability reports, up from only 20% in 2011.1 Pressure is mounting for companies worldwide to disclose Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information. Investors like BlackRock are voting against companies such as the US oil giant ExxonMobil because of their insufficient progress on integrating climate risks into their business models and disclosures.2 More and more countries are mandating institutions to disclose ESG-related risks, including China and South Africa. In the European Union (EU), listed companies, banks, and insurance companies with more than 500 employees must include a non-financial statement as part of their annual public reporting obligations under Directive 2014/95/EU, also called the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. Whether the United States will mandate ESG disclosures is still being discussed, but large US corporations operating in the EU are expected to comply with EU rules.3.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Science
mining-technology.com

How AI and digital transformation is improving underground mining efficiency

Artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation has transformed the way that mines operate. Safety, productivity and sustainability are all key factors that mines continually strive to improve, with optimisation through leveraging data being at the forefront of driving innovation. Digital transformation relies on collecting data and using relevant information to optimise...
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Green Roofs Could Help Improve Solar Panel Efficiency

There’s been a movement in architecture over the past couple of decades to help tie together large urban developments with plant life and greenery. We’ve seen a few buildings, and hundreds more renders, of tall skyscrapers and large buildings covered in vegetation. The aesthetic is often a beautiful one, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Effectiveness of food environment policies in improving population diets: a review of systematic reviews

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Unhealthy population diets contribute to the burden of non-communicable diseases. Policies targeting food environments (FE policies) may improve population diets. This review of systematic reviews aims to summarise recent evidence of the effectiveness of FE policies in improving diets. We searched PubMed for systematic reviews published from January 2010 onwards. Eligible FE policies included: nutrition and food labelling, provision of foods in public institutions or specific settings, price, marketing, nutrition quality and portion size, and availability of foods in retail and food service establishments. A MeaSurement Tool to Assess systematic Reviews 2 (AMSTAR 2) instrument was used to assess review quality. Reviews of critically low quality were excluded. Results were narratively reported in text and tables. The search identified 1102 records after removing duplicates. Following screening and quality assessment we included 12 systematic reviews. Two reviews focused on nutrition and food labelling, two on provision of foods in school settings, four on price, none on marketing policies, three on nutrition quality and portion size and one on the availability of foods in retail and food service establishments. Pricing policies (tax/subsidy) appear effective in altering intake and purchase of targeted foods and beverages. FE policies targeting the availability of foods in retail and food establishments, food provision in school settings, product reformulation and the size of portions/packages or items of tableware also appear effective. Overall, policies targeting food environments appear effective in improving population diets. However, there is a need for further high-quality evidence.
NUTRITION
Medscape News

Step-Wise Medical Therapy Is Cost-effective for Endometriosis

For patients with endometriosis-related dysmenorrhea, it is cost effective to use medical therapy before surgery, according to investigators. A stepwise strategy involving two medications, then surgery, was associated with the lowest cost per quality-adjusted life-years (QALYs), reported lead author, Jacqueline A. Bohn, MD, of Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
hotelnewsresource.com

React Mobile Integration with Amadeus' HotSOS Housekeeping is Improving Effectiveness of Employee Safety Devices

Together React Mobile and Amadeus are making it easier for hoteliers to adopt and implement municipal and state mandated employee safety devices (ESDs). Integration between the Amadeus HotSOS Housekeeping platform and the React Mobile panic button solution is aiding hoteliers in creating safer work environments by leveraging innovative technology. One...
CELL PHONES
bigeasymagazine.com

Steps for Developing an Effective Preventive Maintenance Schedule

Companies that wait for things to go wrong before addressing them are just asking for trouble. They also spend thousands of dollars each year reacting to disasters rather than preventing them in the first place. A consistent preventive maintenance program on the correct assets is the key to lowering costs,...
ECONOMY
goldrushcam.com

FDA Takes Steps Aimed at Improving Quality, Safety and Efficacy of Sunscreens

Activities Are Part of Ongoing Implementation of New Authorities for Certain Over-the-Counter Drugs. September 27, 2021 - Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took steps aimed at improving the quality, safety, and efficacy of sunscreens as part of its implementation of new authorities for certain over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. In the short term, these new authorities essentially preserve status quo marketing conditions for these sunscreens. However, the agency today proposed revisions and updates to those requirements related to maximum sun protection factor (SPF) values, active ingredients, broad spectrum requirements, and product labeling, among other provisions.
FDA
scitechdaily.com

Modern Simulations Could Improve MRIs to More Efficiently Find Disease

Rice engineers find more efficient models to analyze contrast agents that find disease. Gadolinium-based contrast agents, the gold standard in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to determine the health of a patient, can be improved, according to Rice University engineers who are refining models they first used to enhance oil and gas recovery.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

UCHealth gains care improvements and cost efficiencies with bed management tool

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital is located in Aurora, Colorado, and is part of UCHealth, a health system serving Colorado, southern Wyoming and areas of Nebraska. The hospital is home to 703 beds and sees 50,000 inpatient admissions and 140,000 ER visits per year. The entire health system, consisting of 12 hospitals with a total of nearly 2,000 inpatient beds, performs 140,000 admissions and observation visits per year.
AURORA, CO

