Noram Announces New Resource Estimate for Zeus Lithium Deposit Preliminary Economic Assessment Underway and in Final Stages
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB: NRVTF) announced a new resource estimate, following the Phase V drill program on the Zeus lithium claystone property located within 2km of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium mine in Clayton Valley, Nevada. At a 400 ppm lithium cut-off, the Zeus deposit now has 363 million tonnes at 923 ppm lithium measured + indicated resources, and 827 million tonnes lithium at 884 ppm lithium inferred resource. A substantial increase in the resource size.
