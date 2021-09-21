Noram Announces New Resource Estimate for Zeus Lithium Deposit Preliminary Economic Assessment Underway and in Final Stages

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQX: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") announces COVID-19 protocols for its special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") and warrantholders ("Warrantholders" and together with Shareholders, "Voting Securityholders") scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 30, 2021 at 250 Howe St 20th Floor, Vancouver, BC V6C 3R8. At the Meeting, Voting Securityholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to consider and vote on a proposed acquisition of all of the common shares of the Company by a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. by way of a plan of arrangement as more fully set out in Millennial's management information circular dated August 26, 2021 (the "Circular") which is available under Millennial's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

