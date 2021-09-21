CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noram Announces New Resource Estimate for Zeus Lithium Deposit Preliminary Economic Assessment Underway and in Final Stages

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB: NRVTF) announced a new resource estimate, following the Phase V drill program on the Zeus lithium claystone property located within 2km of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium mine in Clayton Valley, Nevada. At a 400 ppm lithium cut-off, the Zeus deposit now has 363 million tonnes at 923 ppm lithium measured + indicated resources, and 827 million tonnes lithium at 884 ppm lithium inferred resource. A substantial increase in the resource size.

