CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

A new U.S. alliance responds to the Chinese threat - and U.S. military complacency

Jonesboro Sun
 10 days ago

Add a new acronym, “AUKUS,” to the history of military alliances – this one standing for the new partnership of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States against the unnamed but very real potential threat from China. President Joe Biden unveiled the new pact Wednesday afternoon in a virtual...

www.jonesborosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US, Russia to push ahead on arms control, strategic talks

The United States and Russia agreed Thursday to press ahead with arms control and related strategic security talks despite significant differences between the two sides. In high-level discussions in Geneva senior U.S. and Russian diplomats signed off on setting up two working groups to pursue potential accords related to nuclear weapons and other global threats: the Working Group on Principles and Objectives for Future Arms Control and the Working Group on Capabilities and Actions with Strategic Effects.A senior U.S. official described the second meeting of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue since President Joe Biden took office as having...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

North Korea fires anti-aircraft missile ahead of UN Security Council meeting

North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said Friday, as the United Nations Security Council prepares to meet in response to a recent flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation. The anti-aircraft missile had a "remarkable combat performance" and included twin rudder controls and other new technologies, the official Korean Central News Agency said. A picture in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed the missile ascending at an angle into the sky from a launch vehicle on Thursday. It is the latest in a series of tension-raising steps by Pyongyang, which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Boris Johnson
POLITICO

Milley's most important admission

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Make sure to join POLITICO on Thursday, Oct. 7, for our inaugural defense forum, where we’ll talk to the decision-makers in the White House, Congress, military and defense industry who are reshaping American power abroad and redefining military readiness for the future of warfare. Assure your spot now by registering here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The secure video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People’s Liberation Army’s Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian on Thursday said the sides “exchanged in-depth views on relations between the two countries and the two militaries and issues of common concern.” However, he blamed “continuous provocation and...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S., Chinese military officials hold 'frank, in-depth' talks -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese military officials held "frank, in-depth" talks this week on a range of defense issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, as the countries grapple over their competing interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Michael Chase, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, held...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Alliance#Military Equipment#National Defense#Military Strategy#Strategic Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
China
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

North Korea fires 'missile', insists on right to weapons tests

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a presumed short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, as Pyongyang's UN ambassador insisted it had an undeniable right to test its weapons. The projectile was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Japanese defence ministry spokesman told AFP it "appears to be a ballistic missile". Less than an hour later, Pyongyang's United Nations ambassador Kim Song told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Nobody can deny the right to self-defence for the DPRK", North Korea's official name. It was the latest in a series of mixed messages from Pyongyang, coming days after leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit.
MILITARY
POLITICO

Biden’s hot and cold China policy

Presented by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. ‘BOTH SIDES HAVE TOO MUCH TO LOSE’ — Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley told Congress today that two calls he made to his Chinese counterpart were part of his duties to “prevent war,” a sign of just how precarious the U.S.-China relationship was during former President Donald Trump’s tenure.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. says Chinese government blocking airplane purchases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday the Chinese government is blocking its domestic airlines from buying “tens of billions of dollars” in airplanes. Raimondo said in remarks after a speech in Washington that China is not abiding by commitments to buy U.S. goods it made in...
WASHINGTON, DC
KTLA

Joint Chiefs chairman: Afghan war was ‘strategic failure,’ troops should have stayed to prevent Taliban takeover

The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed […]
MILITARY
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy