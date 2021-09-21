Pureos Bioventures Expands the Team by the Appointment of Venture Partners

Pure Treats Inc., the maker of PureBites, is expanding its sales leadership team, including three new appointments. Terri Lowe has been promoted to vice president of sales and will be responsible for overseeing the company’s sales division. Matt Grigg has been promoted to senior director of key accounts and will be responsible for managing PureBites key account business and team. Finally, PureBites is growing its leadership team by adding Bruce Flantzer as national sales manager, USA. Bruce will be primarily responsible for overseeing the growth of the Independent Pet Specialty channel. He brings a wealth of experience to the company and has held several executive roles within the pet and veterinary industries including sitting as a Board Member for PIJAC USA and Canada.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO