CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pureos Bioventures Expands the Team by the Appointment of Venture Partners

b3cnewswire.com
 10 days ago

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, September 21, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Pureos Bioventures, a venture capital fund dedicated to support private biotech companies developing novel therapies, announced the appointment of several venture partners to its team. The first-time fund has USD 205 million under management and has invested in 11 private biotech companies so far. In addition, Pureos is a partner at BaseLaunch, an incubator of biotech startups in Basel, Switzerland. First portfolio companies of Pureos Bioventures have already gone public or have been acquired.

www.b3cnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
startlandnews.com

AltCap, GIFT, small business allies partner to expand opportunities for Black-owned ventures

A coalition of Kansas City organizations have joined forces to launch a new partnership that will invest in the region’s Black-owned small businesses through flexible debt and equity financing, grant funding and business advisory services, the group announced Thursday. “Unfortunately, many Black entrepreneurs are left out of the financial mainstream...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Variety

Jyoti Deshpande Appointed as CEO of Viacom 18

Veteran media executive, Jyoti Deshpande has been appointed CEO of Viacom 18, the joint venture between TV18 and U.S. conglomerate Viacom. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani acquired a controlling stake in Viacom18 in 2018. The move cements Deshpande’s position as one of the highest-ranking women executives in the Indian entertainment industry. Deshpande was previously president of the chairman’s office for media and entertainment, at Ambani’s Reliance Industries. She already serves on the boards of Network18 and investee companies Balaji Telefilms and Saavn Media. Viacom18 said: “In her new assignment, Jyoti will help bring synergies across all of Reliance’s media interests and investments and further equip...
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Mainstream Technologies partners with Venture Center for cybersecurity panel

Mainstream Technologies will present cybersecurity insights at a Lunch ‘N Learn event to a group of Venture Center entrepreneurs and others interested in B2B cybersecurity on Friday, Oct. 8 at noon. The event coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Mainstream presenters will be Daniel Weatherly, Director of Security Services, and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Ipo#Europe
sgbonline.com

Authentic Brands Group Appoints Footwear Unlimited As New Frye Footwear Partner

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) announced the transition of its footwear license for Frye to Footwear Unlimited. Through the long-term partnership, Footwear Unlimited will be Frye’s design, manufacturing and distribution partner in the U.S. The agreement covers casual, dress boots and shoes, winter boots and shoes, sandals and flip flops, sports shoes and slippers for men, women and kids.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Genprex Inc. Strengthens Management Team with Strategic Appointments

Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Mark S. Berger, M.D. to the newly-created position of chief medical officer and Hemant Kumar, Ph.D., CPM, EMBA to the newly-created position of chief manufacturing and technology officer.
BUSINESS
b3cnewswire.com

Delta 4 Announces Dr. Hans Lehrach to Join Scientific Advisory Board

VIENNA, Austria, September 28, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Delta 4, a digital drug discovery company focusing on the identification of new indications for existing drug compounds, today announced that Dr. Hans Lehrach will join its Scientific Advisory Board. Prof. Lehrach is a distinguished scientist in the area of genomics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Leena AI Raises $30 Mn Series B Round Led By Bessemer Venture Partners

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Enterprise employee experience platform Leena AI, on Tuesday, announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B financing round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $40 million. New investors Bessemer Venture Partners led the round with participation from existing investor Greycroft. The round also included an investment from Facebook co-founder, Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Biology
b3cnewswire.com

ProBioGen’s DirectedLuck™ Transposase Licensed by TOP15 Global BioPharma Company

BERLIN, Germany, September 28, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen today announced the closing of a DirectedLuck Transposase Technology research license agreement with another global biopharma company. The license covers the evaluation of the DirectedLuck Transposase technology in their cell line development processes. DirectedLuck builds on a transposase's principle...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HPCwire

Excelero Appoints Pioneering Cloud Technologist to Executive Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 — Excelero, provider of solutions for the most demanding public and private cloud workloads, named longtime enterprise IT technology leader Jeff Whitaker as its Vice President of Product. With organizations embracing public cloud deployments for even their most demanding, low-latency IT applications, Jeff’s pioneering expertise in storage and networking solutions for the public cloud will help Excelero define and build breakthrough storage offerings for a cloud-first era.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Workplace Analytics Platform Syndio Announces $50M Series C, Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Emerson Collective and Voyager Capital

Syndio investors double down in Series C, bringing the workplace analytics platform’s total funding to $83 million. Syndio, the leading workplace analytics platform with a mission to ensure fairness and equity are part of every employment decision, today announced it raised $50 million in Series C funding. Emerson Collective and Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with additional investments from Voyager Capital. This was Emerson and Voyager’s third investment in Syndio, and Bessemer’s second. In total, Syndio has raised $83 million.
MARKETS
petbusiness

PureBites Expands Sales Leadership Team

Pure Treats Inc., the maker of PureBites, is expanding its sales leadership team, including three new appointments. Terri Lowe has been promoted to vice president of sales and will be responsible for overseeing the company’s sales division. Matt Grigg has been promoted to senior director of key accounts and will be responsible for managing PureBites key account business and team. Finally, PureBites is growing its leadership team by adding Bruce Flantzer as national sales manager, USA. Bruce will be primarily responsible for overseeing the growth of the Independent Pet Specialty channel. He brings a wealth of experience to the company and has held several executive roles within the pet and veterinary industries including sitting as a Board Member for PIJAC USA and Canada.
PETS
MyChesCo

Anexinet Expands Executive Team

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Anexinet Corporation announced the recent expansion of its executive leadership to enhance market focus and add new sales and delivery expertise. Steve Johnson joins as president, and Matt Merriman joins as executive vice president, Services and Delivery. The new leadership addition supports the company’s strong acquisition momentum and aligns new levels of technical competency and business acumen with the existing client-focused execution—for a decisive competitive advantage.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Daimler expands European battery network with 33% stake in ACC venture

BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler's Mercedes-Benz said on Friday it will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), expanding its European sourcing of battery cells key to its EV ambitions and currently produced primarily in Asia. ACC, founded in 2020 by France's Stellantis and TotalEnergies, will begin...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AZDS Interactive Bolsters Executive Team with Two Appointments

Kieran Cain Named Chief Strategy and Operations Officer and Elsa Guttery named Director of Sales. Industry-leading hospitality marketing and technology agency AZDS Interactive is poised to further its vision to propel luxury brands as digital innovators through two new executive team appointments. Kieran Cain, most recently with Vail Resorts, joins AZDS as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, and Elsa Guttery, formerly with Second Wave Digital + Creative (Evolution Hospitality) has been named Director of Sales.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Slaughter and May Appoints Woman To Inaugural Managing Partner Role

Slaughter and May has elected litigation partner Deborah Finkler to be the firm’s first ever managing partner. Finkler takes up the newly-created role on May 1 2022, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday, following the planned retirement of practice partner David Wittmann and executive partner Paul Stacey.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Access Point Financial Forms Strategic Alliance with Pike Hill Lodging Partners and Expands Executive Leadership Team

ATLANTA – Access Point Financial, LLC (APF), a leading direct lender and specialty finance company focused exclusively on the hospitality industry, today announced the expansion of its platform via the forming of a strategic relationship with Pike Hill Lodging Partners (Pike Hill). The enhanced collaboration is notably set to provide industry professionals with access to the combined expertise of both organizations while ensuring even greater flexibility in the ability to tailor financing to meet specific hoteliers needs. Ensuring the success of this combined effort is APF’s appointment of Pike Hill co-founders, Tim Peterson and Ankur Shah, who will join the company’s executive leadership team as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Capital Markets and Corporate Development.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Latham Adds Vinson & Elkins Partner in Houston, Expanding Energy Team

Longtime Vinson & Elkins M&A and private equity partner joined Latham & Watkins in Houston. The hire adds to Latham's effort to build its energy, energy transition and infrastructure practice. Latham has hired 11 partners in those areas so far this year, including three in Houston. Vinson & Elkins M&A...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Ayu Health Raises $6.3 Mn Series AFrom Vertex Ventures And Stellaris Venture Partners

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Ayu Health—a healthtech startup with a network of hospitals providing high-quality, affordable healthcare—on Thursday announced that it has raised $6.3 million in Series A financing from Vertex Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from angel investors including Varun Alagh, Mamaearth, Ashish Gupta, Helion and Rajat Goel, EyeQ Hospitals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy