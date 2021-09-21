Pureos Bioventures Expands the Team by the Appointment of Venture Partners
PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, September 21, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Pureos Bioventures, a venture capital fund dedicated to support private biotech companies developing novel therapies, announced the appointment of several venture partners to its team. The first-time fund has USD 205 million under management and has invested in 11 private biotech companies so far. In addition, Pureos is a partner at BaseLaunch, an incubator of biotech startups in Basel, Switzerland. First portfolio companies of Pureos Bioventures have already gone public or have been acquired.www.b3cnewswire.com
Comments / 0