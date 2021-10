The Green Bay Packers will look for their first win of the 2021 campaign Monday night when the Detroit Lions pay them a visit. The Packers are trying to distance themselves from last week's 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints that saw the offense struggle to find rhythm and defensive coordinator Joe Barry's scheme take hold. The Lions came up short in its comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in its 41-33 loss. The winner keeps pace with the Chicago Bears while the loser sits in the cellar with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North Division.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO