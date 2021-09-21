‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ on Friday

"Something wicked this way comes…" A24 has unveiled a short teaser trailer for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest big screen Shakespeare adaptation coming this fall. It will be the first film directed by one of the Coen brothers without the other's involvement, with Joel Coen writing and directing on his own (sans Ethan) this time. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star in Joel Coen's bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. The cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. This trailer features some gorgeous black & white shots, especially that view down at the circle of light, and the opening shot with Denzel walking in through the fog. The film was lensed by DP Bruno Delbonnel, who has been working with the Coens for a few years already. Oh yeah this looks great.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO