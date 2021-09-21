XLM price has nowhere to go but up, as Stellar bulls anticipate 23% gains
XLM price (Stellar) sliced through crucial footholds as it collapsed on September 20. This downswing has pushed Stellar to a perfect launching platform. XLM price dropped roughly 17% over the past 48 hours, slicing through two crucial barriers and retesting another. Currently, Stellar has bounced 4% after tagging the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.267. Considering that the overall trend is bullish, the recent dip below the midpoint of the trading range suggests that XLM is at a deep discount after the $0.267 retest.www.fxstreet.com
