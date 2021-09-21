XLM price has nowhere to go but up, as Stellar bulls anticipate 23% gains

XAU/USD has been recovering as dip buyers seize on the yields-related fall.. The Confluence Detector is showing gold has significant resistance only at $1,777. When markets dip, buyers appear – that has been the logic for stocks for many years, and now it appears to become relevant for gold. The precious metal tumbled as yields soared in response to the Federal Reserve's signal of tapering its bond-buying scheme. However, end-of-quarter flows resulted in a quick recovery,

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO