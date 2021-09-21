L.A. Lakers Announce New Partnership With Bibigo
Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have announced a new partnership with the Korean food line, Bibigo, apparently worth over $100 million. The five-year agreement is worth more than $100 million, according to people familiar with the deal but not authorized to disclose its terms publicly. NBA jersey patch deals have sold for an average range of $7 million to $10 million per year, according to The Athletic.www.yardbarker.com
