Owensboro, KY

Jason C. “Jay” Schartung

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason C. “Jay” Schartung, 47, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 4, 1974 in Daviess County to the late John A., Jr. and Ann Jeanette Logsdon Schartung. Jay was the general manager with Little Caesars Pizza and had been employed with them for 29 years. Many of the employees, which called him “Work Dad” and customers over the years had become like family to him. He had received a carpentry/construction certificate from the vocational program at Owensboro Community Technical College and enjoyed helping friends with projects they had. Jay was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and Papaw to his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing basketball, cards, and his favorite player was Michael Jordan. He also enjoyed rock music and his favorite band was Guns N Roses. Jason was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jackie Schartung and Jennifer Gibbs.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

