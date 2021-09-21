Armenian Independence Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of Armenia as you celebrate the 30th anniversary of your independence. In the three decades since Armenia rejected oppressive communist rule and declared independence from the Soviet Union, the United States and Armenia have developed a strong partnership based on respect for human rights, the rule of law, and democratic institutions. We appreciate Armenia’s dedication to both these shared values and to its international commitments that play such a vital role toward strengthening peace and stability in the region.www.state.gov
