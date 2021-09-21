CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JP Morgan Chase launches digital bank account paying 5pc interest – but there's a catch

By Will Kirkman
Telegraph
 10 days ago

American banking giant JP Morgan has launched its first ever current account to British consumers. The account offers 5pc interest to customers, the highest rate available on the market today. However, this interest rate will only apply to "small change round-ups". This is when a customer makes a purchase using their debit card and the amount deducted from the account is rounded up to the nearest pound.

