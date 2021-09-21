CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage is Going To Be in a Western: Our Thoughts

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn actor can do pretty much anything if they have the talent, are versatile enough, and can embrace the character and project that they’re being considered for, but there are times that seeing certain actors head into what, for them, is an uncharted genre can be kind of interesting. Hearing Nicolas Cage’s name associated with a Western isn’t too surprising, nor is it bound to be that bad since he’s taken on a quasi-southern accent before, but he has yet to have ever strapped on a six-shooter to take on the bad guys. The story of this movie, The Old Way, already sounds like something that’s been taken from one decade or another in the past and dusted off so that it can be used again. But it bears saying that Cage is likely to put his own spin on the role and create something that might be great to some folks and horrendous to others. The thing with Cage is that a lot of people like him and are willing to make certain allowances for his acting, while others are bound to be a little more critical.

