Charles William Mullican Jr., 78, of Stanley, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born in Stanley, on September 17, 1943 to the late Charles William, Sr. and Sophie Kaelin Mullican. Charlie was the co-owner of Mullican Feed Mill. He was a member of St. Peter of Alcantara Church. Charlie was the treasurer for the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, and was the chair for the finance committee at his church. He enjoyed playing poker, and loved doing card tricks.