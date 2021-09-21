CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanley, KY

Charles William Mullican, Jr.

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles William Mullican Jr., 78, of Stanley, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born in Stanley, on September 17, 1943 to the late Charles William, Sr. and Sophie Kaelin Mullican. Charlie was the co-owner of Mullican Feed Mill. He was a member of St. Peter of Alcantara Church. Charlie was the treasurer for the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, and was the chair for the finance committee at his church. He enjoyed playing poker, and loved doing card tricks.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Stanley, KY
City
David, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah

Comments / 0

Community Policy