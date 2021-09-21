PODCAST: Oregon heads into Arizona week with good news on the injury front
The Oregon Ducks are heading into the fourth week of the college football season and they open up their Pac-12 slate with a home game against visiting Arizona. In today's podcast, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the positive news on the injury front, what we've learned from speaking with head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, and our early thoughts going into the Arizona game.247sports.com
