CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

PODCAST: Oregon heads into Arizona week with good news on the injury front

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Ducks are heading into the fourth week of the college football season and they open up their Pac-12 slate with a home game against visiting Arizona. In today's podcast, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the positive news on the injury front, what we've learned from speaking with head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, and our early thoughts going into the Arizona game.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Contacted By USC Boosters

USC is the first true college football power to enter the coaching carousel this year, after firing Clay Helton following the team’s loss to Stanford. As always, the Trojans coaching search will be a fascinating one to watch. The program has been very consistent in hiring those with previous connections...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Deruyter
Person
Joe Moorhead
Person
Mario Cristobal
FanSided

USC football: Trojans find new head coaching target in NFL

The USC football coaching search could be heading to the NFL with a report suggesting the Trojans are looking at Anthony Lynn. Dozens of names have been thrown out there as potential candidates for USC’s search for a new head coach. Add Anthony Lynn to the pile. “USC boosters have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Basketball#American Football
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux returns, leaves game against Arizona but didn’t re-aggravate ankle injury, Mario Cristobal says

EUGENE — Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux returned after missing the past two-plus games with a left ankle sprain and then left Saturday’s game before halftime after appearing to land awkwardly at the end of a play. But the star edge rusher didn’t re-aggravate the injury, according to Mario Cristobal. Thibodeaux didn’t...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy