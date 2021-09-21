The UK jobs with the fastest growing salaries – and how much they pay
As the next wave of freshers take on university this week, many of them will now begin to contemplate life after education – including prospective career paths. But they will be eyeing up an abnormal job market. The shadows of furlough schemes and Brexit have twisted regular supply and demand trends across various industries. While average salaries in the UK have grown by 4pc over the past year to £35,878, new research shows that it has been propped up by pandemic effects that will not last.www.telegraph.co.uk
