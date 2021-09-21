CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The UK jobs with the fastest growing salaries – and how much they pay

By Lauren Almeida
Telegraph
 10 days ago

As the next wave of freshers take on university this week, many of them will now begin to contemplate life after education – including prospective career paths. But they will be eyeing up an abnormal job market. The shadows of furlough schemes and Brexit have twisted regular supply and demand trends across various industries. While average salaries in the UK have grown by 4pc over the past year to £35,878, new research shows that it has been propped up by pandemic effects that will not last.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How To Counter a Low Salary Offer

It's hard to imagine something more deflating than nailing an interview for a job you really want, only to hear a number you couldn't possibly settle for when it comes time to talk dollars and cents....
JOBS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s £500m package to help vulnerable households with essentials branded a ‘sticking plaster’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed a £500m package of grants to help vulnerable households this winter with essentials such as food, clothing and utilities, amid warnings of a cost of living crisis.With an imminent cut in universal credit saving the government £6bn per year, the end of the furlough scheme, rising energy prices and a looming increase in national insurance contributions, the support, however, was immediately labelled a “sticking plaster”.According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has faced intense criticism for pushing ahead with plans to end the £20-per-week uplift in universal credit, the £500m “households support...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government should focus on older employees as furlough ends, IFS warns

Older workers may fall out of the jobs market altogether as furlough ends, according to a new report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), and economic think tank. The £70 billion government scheme which was meant to mitigate the sudden and severe unemployment triggered by lockdowns during the pandemic comes to an end on Thursday. UK job vacancies have hit record levels, with more than hitting more than 1 million for the first time on record. There were 1.6 million people still on full or parttime furlough in July. Now, economists are trying to work out what will happen...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Weston
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Scottish economy set to return to pre-pandemic levels quicker than expected

Scotland’s economy is set to recover to pre-pandemic levels earlier than previously thought but economists are warning of disruption over winter caused by inflation, supply chain shortages and a possible spike in unemployment.The Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) has reported strong economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 but said there are significant risks that could see the recovery “flatten off or even go into reverse”.The Strathclyde University research institute now forecasts economic growth of 6.5% in 2021 and 4.8% in 2022, with the economy returning to pre-pandemic levels by April next year – three months earlier than expected.Its...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Estate agents urge stamp duty review as temporary holiday ends

An estate agents’ body is calling for a review of the “outdated” levels at which home buyers start paying stamp duty as a tax break ends.Propertymark said the stamp duty holiday has been a success and its normal thresholds should now be reviewed.The “nil rate” stamp duty band in England and Northern Ireland was temporarily raised to £500,000 in July 2020, enabling buyers to save up to £15,000.This helped to turbo-boost the housing market which had nearly ground to a halt early in the coronavirus pandemic.From July 1 this year, the holiday was tapered to £250,000, prompting a rush of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#9pc#7pc#11pc#14pc
digg.com

The Fastest Growing And Declining Jobs Projected Over The Next Decade, Visualized

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that around 11.9 million new jobs will be created between 2020 and 2030, at an average growth rate of 7.7 percent. The highest projected increase is in wind turbine techs and solar photovoltaic installers, indicating a strong push towards renewable energy, but with a total of just around 11,000 individual jobs, the sector remains tiny. Nine of the top 20 jobs are in healthcare, which account for 10 percent of the total new jobs, but they remain among the lowest paid.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Surge in UK job vacancies driven by low-paying work, says IFS

Britain’s worst labour market shortages in decades are being driven by employers struggling to recruit low-paid workers, research suggests, while vacancies in other areas are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels. A report by Institute for Fiscal Studies said that new job opportunities remain more than 10% below pre-pandemic levels for...
ECONOMY
gentside.co.uk

How much is the price of happiness in the UK?

They say money can’t buy happiness, but depending on how much you earn, money could undoubtedly buy you a rather comfortable lifestyle and afford you many opportunities. Savings company Rasin recently took the time to discover the true cost of happiness in the UK by looking at 20 of the nation’s happiest cities and evaluating resident’s average earnings.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Redundancy rights: how much pay and notice am I entitled to?

Hundreds of thousands of people in Britain have lost their job as a result of the pandemic, and many more fear for their future once Government support schemes are withdrawn. The furlough programme will be phased out this year, leaving many employees at risk of redundancy. Telegraph Money outlines your rights if you are being made redundant: from the pay you are due to how to find out if was fair.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Slate

Cutting Off Unemployment Benefits Didn’t Fix the Economy, It Turns Out

It’s still a little bit early to draw final conclusions, but so far, it seems that cutting off unemployment benefits for millions of Americans in the middle of a public health emergency hasn’t led to a surge of job seekers, despite the expectations of the many business owners and conservative politicians who demanded it.
ECONOMY
The Independent

US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing the job market's recovery.Claims rose by 11,000 last week to 362,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since topping 900,000 in early January, applications had fallen fairly steadily as the economy bounced back from last year's shutdowns. But they've risen along with coronavirus infections.The numbers, which are a proxy for layoffs, remain elevated: Before the pandemic hit the United States hard in March 2020, they were typically coming in at around 220,000 a week.America’s employers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

All hail the ‘olderpreneurs’ – the over-50s who went back to (start-up) school

The last day of furlough on Thursday September 30 is set to spark a rise in unemployment – and not just among the young. Contrary to the common perception that it is those just stepping foot on the career ladder who are the most vulnerable to redundancy, research suggests that, actually, the over-50s could be hardest hit by the economic impact of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Warehouse Worker Shortages Trigger Higher Pay, Use of Robot Assistants

An already heightened demand for online shopping has warehouse and logistics operators scrambling to fill jobs ahead of the busy holiday season, dangling signing bonuses and higher pay while calling on robots to fill the gaps. The labor shortage has smaller operators trying to compete against eCommerce giants like Amazon...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy