NFL

Lions RB D’Andre Swift active for game against Packers

By Madison.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift will be available for his team’s Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers. Swift had been listed as questionable because of a groin injury, though he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice. Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder) and receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) also are active for Monday’s game after being listed as questionable.

