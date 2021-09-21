Lions RB D’Andre Swift active for game against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift will be available for his team’s Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers. Swift had been listed as questionable because of a groin injury, though he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice. Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder) and receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) also are active for Monday’s game after being listed as questionable.www.chatsports.com
