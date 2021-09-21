Beverly Stava, 78, of Bruno, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno, Nebraska with the Rev. Ron Homes as celebrant. Visitation took place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. A 7 p.m. parish and PCCW rosary service took place. Visitation continued at 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the church. Committal in the church cemetery and lunch followed in the church hall.