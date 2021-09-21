CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bruno, NE

Beverly Stava

Columbus Telegram
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly Stava, 78, of Bruno, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno, Nebraska with the Rev. Ron Homes as celebrant. Visitation took place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. A 7 p.m. parish and PCCW rosary service took place. Visitation continued at 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the church. Committal in the church cemetery and lunch followed in the church hall.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bruno, NE
City
Valparaiso, NE
City
Columbus, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
City
David City, NE
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Hall#Memorials#Bryan Lgh East#St Anthony#Clarkson High School#Ss#Vishay Dale Electronics#The Altar Society#Valparasio

Comments / 0

Community Policy