Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 'Decent Chance' Browns WR Returns From Injury vs. Bears

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a "decent chance" of making his season debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Beckham has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 7 last season. Beckham is the author of the infamous...

Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Browns#Pro Bowl#Lsu#American Football
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cleveland Browns’ injury woes extend far beyond Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have put together an enviably talented offensive line. But that does Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt no good if those excellent players are unavailable due to injuries. The Browns are big-time favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday. But if there’s...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. to play Sunday

BEREA, Ohio -- Odell Beckham Jr. is officially back. The Cleveland Browns star wide receiver will make his season debut Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday. "He had a good week," Stefanski said. "He's ready to go." Working his way back from last year's season-ending left...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Has ‘Good Chance’ To Play Against Bears

The Cleveland Browns wide receiving corps continues to be in flux. In the midst of anxiously awaiting the return of Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry gets hurt. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, OBJ’s return is imminent, potentially as early as Sunday when the Browns take on the Bears at home in Week 3.
NFL
