Northern border to stay closed to Canadians another month, border reps blast decision

I’m incredibly disappointed that the Biden Administration has once again decided to keep Montana’s northern border closed for at least another month. We should get that border open. Canada is our No. 1 trading partner. While the closure hurts our entire state and country, it’s particularly harmful to communities along Montana’s northern tier. As the state senator from Eureka and Senate District 1, I've seen firsthand the devastating effects of the Biden Administration's decision to keep the northern border closed.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO