BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Moravian University has selected Caroline Pape as its new head women's lacrosse coach effective September 27. "It is with great excitement that I welcome Caroline Pape to Moravian University as our new women's lacrosse coach," said Director of Athletics Mary Beth Spirk. "It was clear the moment I met Caroline that she has a passion for the game and an energy that is contagious. Caroline will continue to build on the success of our women's lacrosse program, and I am confident she will bring it to new heights. I look forward to watching her lead the team while also becoming a valuable member of our department."

11 DAYS AGO