The Land Conservancy of McHenry County is hosting "Howl at the Wolf Oak," a family event to celebrate the beginning of fall and the beauty of Wolf Oak Woods. The event takes place Friday, Sept. 24 from 6 -8 p.m. at 9100 Route 120 in Woodstock. Howl at the Wolf Oak is free and open to the public. Participants can register to attend by Sept. 22 at conservemc.org/howl-at-the-wolf-oak/.