343 has just announced a two-week multiplayer preview for Halo Infinite ahead of the game’s launch that will include PvP matches and new game modes. The primary goal of this Multiplayer Test according to the new Halo Waypoint Blog will be to test out servers at an even larger scale than the previous July technical preview. The Multiplayer Test will also aim for more feedback from the player and for more bug reports so that the development team at 343 could smooth out the game ahead of launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO