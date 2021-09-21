CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawesville, KY

Wilma G. “Dolly” Scott

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWESVILLE — Wilma G. “Dolly” Scott, 83, of Hawesville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born February 18, 1938 in Daviess County to the late Roy and Anna Stone Moore. Dolly had owned and operated the Stone House Restaurant and the Come Back Restaurant and also had worked as a breakfast cook at the Executive Inn for 20 years. She was an avid U.K. basketball fan and enjoyed dancing, singing, music, and playing bingo and cards. She especially loved spending time with her family.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Owensboro, KY
Basketball
County
Daviess County, KY
City
Hawesville, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball

Comments / 0

Community Policy