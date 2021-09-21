9 DCPS schools earn PBIS Bronze awards for positive approach to improving student behavior
Nine schools in the Daviess County Public Schools district have earned Bronze awards based on fidelity of implementation of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. In making the presentation, the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative described PBIS as “an evidence-based, proactive approach to teaching and reinforcing behavioral expectations with a goal of improving student behavior, maximizing instructional time and increasing student engagement, while also promoting an overall physically and psychologically safe school culture and climate.”www.owensborotimes.com
