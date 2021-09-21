Tackling the cybercrime pandemic in 2021
Cybersecurity has been a priority for businesses for many years, however, even with investments in security processes and technology, cyberattacks are commonplace across all industries. Evaluating incidents over the years, cybercriminals have been keeping busy honing their craft, resulting in cybersecurity incidents increasing across the board. It is not only the rise in the number of incidents, but the perpetrators have also become more sophisticated, adapting swiftly and targeting victim companies more effectively.www.securitymagazine.com
