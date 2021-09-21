CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tackling the cybercrime pandemic in 2021

By David Cripps
securitymagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCybersecurity has been a priority for businesses for many years, however, even with investments in security processes and technology, cyberattacks are commonplace across all industries. Evaluating incidents over the years, cybercriminals have been keeping busy honing their craft, resulting in cybersecurity incidents increasing across the board. It is not only the rise in the number of incidents, but the perpetrators have also become more sophisticated, adapting swiftly and targeting victim companies more effectively.

www.securitymagazine.com

Related
makeuseof.com

What Is a Cybercrime Investigator and Can You Be One?

Cybercrime is constantly evolving. It's perpetrated against both private individuals and businesses. And, it includes everything, from ransomware to phishing pages. The demand for people to investigate such crimes is on the rise. Some cybercrimes are investigated by traditional law enforcement, while others are handled by cybercrime investigators who specialize in the field.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
theintelligencer.com

Illinois cybercrime victims lost 12th most money

A new study from cybersecurity company CCTV Camera World analyzing FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center data from 2011-2021 determined the average amount lost per state in cybercrime attacks using the total money lost in each state and the total number of victims in that state. According to this ranking, Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
helpnetsecurity.com

How cybercrime hurts some groups more than others

Trends in cybercrime mirror the widening digital divide accelerated by the pandemic leaving lower income and vulnerable audiences disproportionally impacted. A new report by Malwarebytes, Digitunity and Cybercrime Support Network, which polled more than 5,000 people across the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany, details how people experience cybercrime worldwide, demonstrating cybercrime does not impact everyone equally. In fact, the report illustrates that demographics impact how often individuals are targeted, as well as their emotional response to becoming a victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cyberscoop.com

Exposed ransomware negotiations shed light on cybercrime, but complicate things for victims

A French wheat cooperative (JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/GettyImages) Less than 48 hours before the deadline for Iowa-based grain cooperative New Cooperative to pay the BlackMatter ransomware group’s demands, negotiations seemed to take an interesting turn. BlackMatter, which has threatened to leak sensitive data allegedly stolen from New Cooperative, ramped up those threats...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

How to Keep Cybercrime's Foot off the Pedal with ISO/SAE 21434

As automotive systems become ever-more connected, automotive software developers need to ensure that their software is secure from cyber threats. With automotive standard ISO/SAE 21434 just around the corner, this tutorial provides expert guidance on how this standard will form a key protective component against the cyber threats facing automation development in the vehicular industry.
SOFTWARE
KFVS12

Study: Mo. 2nd in nation for cybercrime victims losing money

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to a new study by cybersecurity business CCTV Camera World, Missouri is second in the nation for cyberattack victims losing money. With Missouri victims giving up more than $14,000, a Heartland cybercrimes expert shared what you can do to protect your business. “At the end of...
MISSOURI STATE
threatpost.com

Financial Cybercrime: Following Cryptocurrency via Public Ledgers

John Hammond, security researcher with Huntress, discusses a wallet-hijacking RAT, and how law enforcement recovered millions in Bitcoin after the Colonial Pipeline attack. This is Part II of a two-part series on how cybercrooks embrace and use cryptocurrency. To read Part I, please click here. While Bitcoin transactions are anonymous,...
MARKETS

