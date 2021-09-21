CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal appeals court to hear Missouri abortion law case

By JIM SALTER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 10 days ago

A federal appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether Missouri can implement a sweeping law aimed at limiting abortions. The law adopted in 2019 would ban abortions at or around the eighth week of pregnancy. It also would prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis isn’t expected to rule for several weeks. In June, a three-judge 8th Circuit panel upheld an injunction from U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions. But the full court then decided to hear the case. The Missouri attorney general’s office is defending the law.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Nation's most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge is set to consider whether Texas can leave in place the nation's most restrictive abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Friday is set to hear arguments over the law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. That is before some women even know they’re pregnant. The law took effect in Texas in September. Abortion providers say in that short time Texas clinics have been put in danger of closing and women are driving hundreds of miles out of state to get care. The Biden administration has called the law unconstitutional and sued Texas last month. It's unclear when the judge will decide whether to put the law on hold.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Planned Parenthood Files Texas Supreme Court Emergency Request Challenging New Abortion Ban

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas filed an emergency request on September 29 asking the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in the ongoing case against Texas Right to Life, challenging Senate Bill 8, the state’s six-week abortion ban. Earlier in September Planned Parenthood was granted a temporary injunction against the group, which blocked it from suing abortion providers and health care workers at Planned Parenthood centers in Texas under SB 8. Later, at the request of Texas Right to Life, the Texas Multidistrict Litigation Panel stepped in and stayed all ongoing challenges to SB 8 in state court indefinitely. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote

Making people who want to force a statewide vote on newly passed laws wait while the Secretary of State writes a ballot title undermines the constitutional right of referendum, attorneys for an abortion-rights group argued Wednesday to the Missouri Supreme Court. A ballot title was “not necessary for most of Missouri history,” Jessie Steffan, attorney […] The post Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Judge halts Arizona abortion ban in 11th-hour ruling

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction against a controversial Arizona abortion law hours before it was set to go into effect on Wednesday to criminalize abortions performed due to genetic issues of the fetus. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes issued the injunction Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Missouri Attorney General#Abortions#Appellate Court
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Urged to Review $114 Million Kickback Ruling

4th Cir. ruling punishes ‘innocent conduct,’ petition says. Marketers weren’t in position to influence physicians, it says. The co-owner of a marketing firm urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision that upheld a $114 million False Claims Act verdict in a kickback scheme to defraud Medicare involving unnecessary blood-test orders.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Supreme Court to hear case about referendum process, effort to overturn eight-week abortion ban

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for next week about the state’s referendum process and an effort to overturn an eight-week abortion ban. Last December, a Cole County Circuit Court ruled that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft unconstitutionally delayed the American Civil Liberties Union’s collection of signatures attempting to overturn the 2019 regulations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Arkansas Online

Israel anti-boycott law focus of appeals court hearing

A full panel of federal appeals court judges Tuesday heard arguments in the high-profile fight over the state's anti-boycott law, with the judges frequently asking questions about the law's use of the term "boycott" during the hearing. The legal dispute is over a 2017 Arkansas law, Act 710, that added...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

Illinois Supreme Court To Hear Case Seeking To Get Decades Of Chicago Police Misconduct Records Released

CHICAGO (CBS) — A significant step has been made in a man’s fight to get decades of Chicago Police misconduct records released. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday night, the case is going all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court. Attorney Jared Kosoglad only hoped for this opportunity – and now it is official. He got a notice telling him the state Supreme Court agreed to hear his case, and justices will decide if the city should release five decades of police misconduct files. “It means that the Illinois Supreme Court is going to decide this case, and since...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy