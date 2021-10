It’s the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions in primetime in the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup, bringing fans an NFC North matchup to finish out the weekend. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Rodgers to see if he can live up to expectations after he requested to be traded this past offseason and flopped in Week 1. On the other side, the Lions are still looking for their first win under new head coach Dan Campbell and starting quarterback Jared Goff.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO