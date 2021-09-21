CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Motorists on Highway 32 south of Marcoux can expect a short-term detour beginning September 23

Bemidji, Minn. –MnDOT announced today, beginning September 23, motorists on Highway 32 south of Highway 2 near Marcoux can expect a detour as construction continues. The project includes a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) constructed at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 32. Highway 32 north of Highway 2 will be open to traffic. Traffic on Highway 32 south of Highway 2 will use Polk county road 41 to Polk CR 12. The detour is expected to last ten working days.

